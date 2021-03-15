Suga Eager to Deepen Japan-U.S. Alliance through U.S. Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that he is eager to deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance through his forthcoming visit to the United States and first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"I will use this opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Suga told a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

The prime minister indicated that the meeting with Biden, slated for early April at the earliest, is expected to cover the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and China, as well as the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.

"I hope to consolidate Japan-U.S. partnership and cooperation," Suga said.

