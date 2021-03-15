U.S. Highlights Ties with Japan, S. Korea against China

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have highlighted the importance of cooperation with their country's allies, including Japan and South Korea, to counter China.

The United States is "making a big push to revitalize our ties with friends and partners--both in one-to-one relationships and in multilateral institutions--and to recommit to our shared goals, values and responsibilities," the two officials said in a joint opinion piece in the online edition of The Washington Post.

Blinken and Austin released the comment ahead of their visit to Japan and South Korea from Monday, which marks the first overseas trip by cabinet-level officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

The purpose of their tour is to "bring that message to the Indo-Pacific region," the opinion said, adding that the United States can "achieve far more" with its allies than without them.

Blinken and Austin said, "The Indo-Pacific region is increasingly the center of global geopolitics" with several established and rising powers and busy sea lanes.

