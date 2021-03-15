Japan Confirms 695 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Monday confirmed 695 new coronavirus infection cases and 38 fatalities, including nine in Tokyo and seven in neighboring Saitama Prefecture.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients fell by one from the previous day to 327.

Tokyo had 175 infection cases against 116 a week before, posting week-over-week growth for the seventh straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new cases stood at 287.6, up 13.5 pct from the week-before level.

Monday's count of new infections included 32 cases in their 20s, 28 in their 40s and 22 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over numbered 43.

