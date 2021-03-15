Tokyo Reports 175 New Infection Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 175 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, up by some 50 pct from 116 seven days ago.

The daily count represents a strong uptrend, outnumbering that of a week before for the seventh consecutive day.

The latest seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 287.6, up by 13.5 pct from a week before.

People in their 20s accounted for 32 of the daily total, with 28 in their 40s and 22 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, came to 43.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, recognized under Tokyo’s criteria, stood at 42, up by one from the previous day.

