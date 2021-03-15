Japan Electronics Industry Unions to Seek Pay-Scale Hikes of 1,000 Yen or More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese electronics makers’ labor unions will keep seeking monthly pay-scale hikes of at least 1,000 yen in the ongoing “shunto” annual wage negotiations, it was learned Monday.

Most of major Japanese companies are scheduled to give their replies to demands from their unions on Wednesday. Negotiations are likely to continue until the very last minute of the respective deadlines.

The labor and management sides of electronics makers agreed monthly pay-scale increases in the past seven years.

The Japanese Electrical, Electronic & Information Union, the umbrella body for labor unions of major electronics makers, decided at a central executive committee meeting Monday to go on strike unless all 13 key member unions win pay-scale hikes of 1,000 yen or more as they did the previous year.

“But it’s still uncertain whether all of them can receive replies (meeting the 1,000-yen minimum target),” committee chair Masashi Jinbo told an online news conference.

