Japan May Issue "Vaccine Passports": Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan may issue certificates to coronavirus vaccine recipients for overseas use, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Monday.

"Japan will have to consider issuing 'vaccination passports' if these are required internationally," said Kono, also in charge of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, Kono said the government would be able to issue such passports by using a new system to manage vaccination records.

Meanwhile, Kono said the government has no immediate plans for domestic use of such certificates.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]