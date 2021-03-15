Suga to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Tues. before U.S. Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide will take a novel coronavirus vaccine at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine on Tuesday, ahead of his planned visit to the United States next month, the government announced Monday.

According to the announcement, Suga will receive the second jab about three weeks later, before leaving Japan in the first half of April for his first face-to-face talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

As measures to prevent Suga's U.S. visit from spreading the virus, the size of its delegation will be limited to some 80 to 90 people and all members will be vaccinated twice in advance.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]