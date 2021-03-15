53 Firms Join Keidanren's "30 Pct Female Executives Initiative"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Monday that 53 member companies have joined its initiative to have women take up at least 30 pct of executive positions at each company by 2030.

"The business circle should act (to promote women's participation in corporate management) in a globally tangible way," Yasuyoshi Karasawa, vice chair of Keidanren's board of councillors, told a press conferenc. He also serves as chairman of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co.

Currently, women account for only about 6 pct of all executives at exchange-listed companies in the country.

The 53 firms, including Hitachi Ltd. <6501> and Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, are key members of Keidanren, which will call on the rest of its some 1,600 member companies and groups to take part in the initiative.

Given the fact that many female executives come from outside, Keidanren will support member firms in employment of women and personnel development.

