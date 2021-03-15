Olympic Torch Relay to Start without Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--The ceremony to kick off the Olympic torch relay will have no spectators to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games said Monday.

Only people involved will take part in the ceremony, scheduled for March 25 at the J-Village national soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the committee said.

A chorus by Fukushima elementary and junior high school students and other associated events will be scaled down.

A member of the “Nadeshiko Japan” national soccer team, which won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011, will be the first runner. The ceremony will be streamed live via the committee’s website.

The torch is due to tour all of Japan’s 47 prefectures before the opening ceremony to be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23.

