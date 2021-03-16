Governors' Views Differ on Lifting of Tokyo-Area COVID Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures have expressed different views on the lifting planned for Sunday of the current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in the metropolitan area.

Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa told reporters on Monday that it is desirable to remove the state of emergency as scheduled, citing a fall in new infections in his prefecture.

"A further extension of the state of emergency would exhaust people," Kuroiwa pointed out. Still, he stressed his prefecture's stance of aligning with the neighboring prefectures. "I hope that Tokyo and the three prefectures will move together."

On the same day, Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono indicated that it is "possible" for his prefecture to request an extension of the state of emergency.

"At the moment, we're yet to reach a stage to seek the lifting (of the emergency)," Ono said.

