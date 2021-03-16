Japan to Give Fresh Aid to Needy Families with Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted Tuesday a set of emergency measures to financially support people experiencing economic hardships amid the novel coronavirus crisis and prevent them from becoming disconnected and isolated from society.

The package, adopted at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers, features a fresh program in which low-income households with children will receive 50,000 yen in cash per child, at a time when the government's second state of emergency over the epidemic, currently in place in some prefectures including Tokyo, has led to a deterioration in the employment situation.

The package also includes expanding subsidies for nonprofit organizations that run "kodomo shokudo" cafeterias offering free meals to needy children and other groups working to help people in trouble.

To implement these measures, the government will use over 500 billion yen in reserve funds.

"We will fully support people to whom we haven't been able to reach out enough," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]