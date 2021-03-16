Suga Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead of Planned U.S. Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, as he plans to visit the United States next month to hold his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a bid to highlight the safety of the vaccine, the prime minister opened to the press his vaccination at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

"I thought it might be painful, but it didn't hurt much," Suga told reporters later. "I've finished it smoothly."

"We aim to create an environment to encourage people to get vaccinated," the prime minister also said.

About three weeks later, he will get the second dose of the vaccine.

