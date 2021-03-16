Japanese Official Resigns over Dining Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Yasuhiko Taniwaki, former Japanese vice communications minister for policy coordination, left the ministry on Tuesday after receiving punishment for his involvement in a wining and dining scandal, communications minister Ryota Takeda said.

Taniwaki resigned after being suspended from duty for three months for being treated to expensive dinners by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> in violation of an ethics code for government employees, Takeda said at a press conference.

"It is extremely regrettable that a senior ministry official acted in a manner that significantly undermines people's trust in public services and ended up leaving the ministry," Takeda said.

The minister also said Eiji Makiguchi, director-general of the ministry's Global Strategy Bureau, was punished with a pay cut of 10 pct for two months for his involvement in the scandal.

Taniwaki was treated by NTT executives, including President and CEO Jun Sawada, to dinners a total of three times in September 2018 and July 2020, with expenses totaling some 102,000 yen, according to the ministry.

