Japan Confirms 1,134 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,134 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with the daily count surpassing 1,000 for the first time in three days.

New deaths due to the infection totaled 57, and the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients rose 10 from Monday to 337.

In Tokyo alone, 300 new cases were confirmed, with the daily figure topping the week-before level for the eighth straight day.

Of the newly infected, people in their 30s made up 67, followed by 55 in their 20s and 45 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over stood at 52.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, stood at 42, unchanged from Monday.

