Tokyo Reports 300 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 300 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday.

The daily count topped the week-before level for the eighth straight day and reached 300 for the first time in three days.

The seven-day average stood at 289, up 10.4 pct from a week before.

People in their 30s accounted for 67 of the daily total, against 55 in their 20s and 45 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over came to 52.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, stood at 42, unchanged from Monday.

