Japan, U.S. Share "Serious Concerns" over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the United States shared their "serious concerns" over China's new law behind its growing maritime assertiveness at a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement released after the "two-plus-two" meeting, the two sides expressed their "serious concerns about recent disruptive developments" in the Indo-Pacific region, including the law, which authorizes Chinese coast guard ships to use weapons against foreign vessels considered by Beijing to be violating its sovereignty.

"The United States and Japan remain opposed to any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo or to undermine Japan's administration" of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, the statement said.

In addition, the ministers discussed the United States' "unwavering commitment" to the defense of Japan, including the Senkaku Islands, under Article 5 of their bilateral security treaty, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan, according to the statement.

The statement referred to China over the Okinawa Prefecture islands, while a similar document released after the previous two-plus-two meeting in 2019 did not.

