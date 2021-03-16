Japan Sees 1st Coronavirus Variant-Linked Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Kanagawa Pref., March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Kanagawa prefectural government Tuesday reported what are seen as the first coronavirus variant-linked fatalities in Japan.

Two local men--one in his 50s and the other in his 70s--who died after novel coronavirus infection were later confirmed to have been variant carriers, according to the prefectural government.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases is investigating details of the two cases.

In Kanagawa, near Tokyo, 51 infections with coronavirus variants have been confirmed so far.

