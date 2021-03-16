Number of HIV Tests Halve in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of HIV antibody tests conducted in Japan in 2020 dived 51.5 pct from the previous year to 68,998, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The number of people who had consultations about possible HIV infections fell 48.7 pct to 66,519, the lowest in 20 years, the ministry also said.

As the novel coronavirus spread, possible HIV carriers became reluctant to consult with public health centers and the centers, for their part, became too busy dealing with the pandemic to conduct the HIV tests, ministry officials said.

The number of the tests and consultations moved around 110,000 to 140,000 and 110,000 to 160,000, respectively, in the past 10 years, according to the ministry.

But since the government declared the initial coronavirus state of emergency in April last year, the tests have on a quarterly basis fallen by 30 pct from a year earlier and the consultations by 50 pct, with their drops particularly steep in April-June.

