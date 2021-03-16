Suga Hails Biden's Focus on Ties with Allies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan welcomes the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden is promoting a policy focusing on his country's relationships with its allies, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

Suga made the remark in his meeting at the prime minister's office with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

"I want to hold a fruitful meeting with the president to confirm the bonds of the Japan-U.S. alliance," Suga said, referring to the first Japan-U.S. summit since Biden's inauguration to be held in the United States next month.

As for regional matters, Suga shared with the U.S. foreign affairs and defense chiefs "serious concerns" over China's new law allowing its coast guard to use weapons and other attempts to change the status quo in the East China and South China seas. Then they agreed to beef up the alliance's deterrent and response capabilities.

The U.S. officials pledged support when Suga sought U.S. cooperation in immediately resolving the issue of North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens decades ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]