Serious Security Problem Found at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Tuesday disclosed a serious security problem at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in central Japan.

At the plant in Niigata Prefecture, many sections of equipment to detect intruders failed in March last year and later, but no sufficient measures to fix the problem were taken, the NRA said.

The NRA rated this as the most serious on its four-tier problem assessment scale, saying that TEPCO's management function is deteriorating and that this problem could have led to a grave situation in terms of nuclear material protection.

This is the first case recognized as the most serious on the scale since the NRA was launched in 2012.

The regulatory body will request TEPCO to submit a report on the cause of the problem and will conduct a fresh on-site inspection at the plant.

