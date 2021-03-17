Japan Line Users' Data Exposed to China Affiliate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Engineers at a Shanghai company affiliated with major Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp. had access to personal information of Line app users in Japan at one point, it was learned Wednesday.

Line has reported the matter to the Japanese government's Personal Information Protection Commission, judging that it failed to give proper explanations to users of its messaging app, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Shanghai-based company was entrusted by Line with the system development work.

Japan's personal information protection law obliges companies to gain users' consent when they need to transfer users' personal information to a foreign country.

The terms of service of the Line app say the operator may transfer users' information to a third country without laws to protect personal data. But names of such countries are not mentioned.

