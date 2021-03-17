Japan, U.S. to Deepen Ties for Secure Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States have agreed to reinforce cooperation in five areas with regard to economic security, including the establishment of secure supply chains, the U.S. government said Tuesday.

The agreement was reached at a meeting held in Tokyo the same day between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The agreement is aimed at reducing the two countries’ dependence on China for supplies of key items such as semiconductors and rare earths, in line with an executive order signed last month by U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a document titled “the United States and Japan Expand Indo-Pacific Economic Cooperation,” the department said deepening bilateral economic cooperation is “a key priority” for both governments.

As priority areas for stronger cooperation, it cited climate change, clean energy, cybersecurity, supply chains and response to COVID-19, indicating the two countries’ determination to counter China, which has strong influence over the five areas.

