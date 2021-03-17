Japan Govt to End Coronavirus Emergency Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided on a plan to lift its second coronavirus state of emergency, in place for the Tokyo metropolitan area, without extending it beyond the scheduled expiration on Sunday, senior government officials said Wednesday.

The government will make an official decision on the matter after holding meetings of its COVID-19 advisory panel of experts and its coronavirus response headquarters on Thursday.

Even though new infection cases in Tokyo and elsewhere have stopped decreasing and started increasing slightly, the government judged that the coronavirus situation in the country as a whole is now calm, according to the officials.

With the occupancy rates of hospital beds for coronavirus patients on the decline, the government believes that the state of the epidemic has improved to Stage 3, the second-worst level under Japan's four-tier coronavirus alert scale and a threshold for lifting the emergency.

The occupancy rates are said to be a determining factor for the government to lift the emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]