Japan to Invoke Safeguard Tariff Hike for U.S. Beef Thurs.

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to implement a tariff hike for U.S. beef on Thursday as a safeguard measure to curb imports.

According to a government report released Wednesday, Japan’s imports of U.S. beef since the start of fiscal 2020 totaled 242,229 tons as of March 10, up 3 pct year on year.

The amount surpassed the 242,000-ton threshold set for fiscal 2020, which ends March 31, for triggering the emergency tariff hike, a step allowed under the Japan-U.S. trade agreement.

The tariff rate for U.S. beef will be raised to 38.5 pct from 25.8 pct, with the higher rate lasting for 30 days until April 16. This will be Japan’s first safeguard tariff hike since August 2017, when a different mechanism was in place.

The tariff hike this time is “unlikely to have a major impact on Japanese people’s lives” because the measure will be implemented for a relatively short period, agriculture minister Kotaro Nogami has said.

