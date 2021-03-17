Company Worker Tops List of Dream Jobs for Japan Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Company worker is now the dream occupation of the largest share of children in Japan, an annual survey by Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. showed on Wednesday.

The company said the result can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, during which many children see parents who are company employees working at home.

The survey was conducted online in December, covering a total of 3,000 children from third-grade elementary school students to final-year high school students across the country. The survey, started in fiscal 1989, had covered children at elementary school age and younger until the previous year.

Company worker topped the respective dream job lists of elementary school boys, junior high school boys and girls and high school boys and girls.

Government worker came second in the lists of junior high school and high school girls and third in those of junior high school and high school boys.

