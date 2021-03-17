Ex-Japan Striker Morimoto Arrested in Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese national soccer team striker Takayuki Morimoto was arrested in Paraguay after causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to local media.

Morimoto, 32, who plays for a club in Paraguay, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of failing to fulfill rescue duties as he hurried away after crashing into a motorcycle in Asuncion, the capital of the South American country.

The motorcycle rider was injured and sent to hospital.

Morimoto reportedly told local police that he left the scene without giving aid to the rider as he was surprised at the accident.

He also said he failed to appear at the police as he was unfamiliar with the area, according to the local media.

