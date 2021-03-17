Late Reality Show Star's Mother Sues Man over Posthumous Insult

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The mother of late reality show star Hana Kimura has sued a man in Chino, Nagano Prefecture, for posting defamatory messages about her after she died, apparently by suicide, it was learned Wednesday.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, Kyoko Kimura is seeking some 2.94 million yen in damages from the man, claiming that she suffered psychological distress from the comments posted on Twitter.

This is the first damages lawsuit filed by the mother over hateful remarks about her daughter, then 22, according to the mother's lawyers.

The first oral pleadings are scheduled for Monday, one month after the suit was launched. The case is expected to be concluded immediately, as the defendant's response pleading has yet to be submitted to the court.

Hana was a professional wrestler and appeared on the popular reality television show "Terrace House," which is about several men and women living in a shared house.

