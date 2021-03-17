Tokyo Confirms 409 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 409 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily count topping 400 for the first time in 27 days.

The last time the daily figure exceeded 400 was Feb. 18, when it stood at 445.

The latest seven-day average came to 298.9, up 12.7 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, recognized under Tokyo criteria, fell by one from the previous day to 41.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s accounted for 88 of Wednesday's total, with 69 in their 30s and 58 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over numbered 85.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]