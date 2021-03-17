Osaka Reports Japan’s 1st Coronavirus Variant-Linked Death

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 17 (Jiji Press)--A woman from the western Japan prefecture of Osaka who died of the novel coronavirus in February was infected with a variant of the virus, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Wednesday.

She appears to have been the country’s first variant-linked fatality.

The Osaka prefectural government said that the woman, in her 80s, died on Feb. 4 and that it found late last month she was a carrier of a coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

On Tuesday, the prefectural government of Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, announced that two people died after being infected with a coronavirus variant. They had been seen as Japan’s first coronavirus variant-related fatalities.

