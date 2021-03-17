Japan Govt to End Coronavirus Emergency Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to lift its second coronavirus state of emergency, which covers the Tokyo metropolitan area, by not extending it beyond the scheduled expiration Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

"We're poised to lift the emergency," Suga told reporters after a meeting with relevant ministers.

As a reason for the termination, Suga cited improvements in the coronavirus situation, such as decreases in new infection cases and hospital bed occupancy rates.

Meanwhile, the government is worried about a possible resurgence of the virus after lifting the emergency, which started on Jan. 8. It plans to relax coronavirus restrictions only in stages.

"We'll take measures to forestall a rebound," Suga said.

