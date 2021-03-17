Communications Minister Takeda Dined with NTT Pres.: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Ryota Takeda dined with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> President Jun Sawada in Tokyo in November last year, a weekly magazine reported Wednesday.

Takeda has repeatedly avoided saying at parliamentary sessions whether he dined with any NTT official since senior communications ministry officials were found to have been dined by the telecommunications giant.

One source close to the minister said Wednesday that Takeda did not dine with Sawada but just appeared at a dinner involving the NTT side.

Takeda will make an explanation before the communications committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Thursday.

According to the Shukan Bunshun magazine report published online, a dinner was held at a Japanese restaurant in a hotel near the Imperial Palace on Nov. 11 last year following a proposal by Yoshiyuki Kasai, honorary chairman of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai.

