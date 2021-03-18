Experts See Risk of Another Infection Wave after Emergency Lifting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Medical experts see the risk of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan after the government lifts its current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, as scheduled.

The state of emergency covers Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa now. While the government plans to let it expire on Sunday, new infection numbers in the metropolitan area stay high, with those in Tokyo and Saitama even showing signs of rebounding.

The number of people newly found positive for the coronavirus in the metropolitan area came to 6,164 in the 10 days through March 7 and 5,909 in the next 10 days.

The 10-day infection figure has not significantly decreased since the government extended the state of emergency, which was previously set to end on March 7.

Within the metropolitan area, Tokyo’s 10-day infection tally climbed from 2,715 to 2,838, and Saitama’s rose from 1,026 to 1,147.

