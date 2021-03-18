Panel Approves Plan to Lift Tokyo-Area COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel Thursday morning approved the Japanese government's plan to fully end its COVID-19 state of emergency on Sunday as scheduled.

The emergency, introduced on Jan. 8, now covers Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

The government's COVID-19 response task force is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT) to make a final decision to remove the emergency. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to meet the press at 7 p.m.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]