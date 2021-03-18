Communications Minister Takeda Admits Dining with NTT Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese communications minister Ryota Takeda admitted Thursday that he has dined with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> President Jun Sawada as reported by a weekly magazine.

"It is true that I joined the dinner," Takeda said at a meeting of the communications committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Takeda said that he left the table after having two to three glasses of beer without ordering anything to eat and that he paid 10,000 yen.

"I think my attendance at the gathering was not something that conflicts with the cabinet's ministerial code of conduct," Takeda said, noting that he did not receive any request from participants regarding the ministry's approval for specific matters.

According to the Shukan Bunshun magazine report, the dinner was held at a Japanese restaurant in a hotel near the Imperial Palace on Nov. 11 last year following a proposal by Yoshiyuki Kasai, honorary chairman of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]