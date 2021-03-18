Top Aide to Japan Emperor, Empress to Retire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Nobutake Odano, 73, grand chamberlain to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will retire as of April 1, informed source said Thursday.

The senior Imperial Household Agency post will go to Koro Bessho, 68, who currently serves as deputy grand chamberlain to the Imperial couple, the sources said.

The personnel change will be decided at a cabinet meeting soon.

Bessho, who joined Japan's Foreign Ministry in 1975, assumed his current position in January 2020 after serving in posts including ambassador to South Korea and ambassador to the United Nations.

Odano entered the ministry in 1970. He became grand master of the ceremonies at the Imperial Household Agency in September 2012 and then grand master of the Crown Prince's Household in May 2016 to assist Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who were Crown Prince and Crown Princess at the time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]