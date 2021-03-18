Ruling to Halt Western Japan N-Reactor Overturned

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima High Court on Thursday overturned a provisional injunction last year that ordered the halt of a nuclear power reactor in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, accepting an appeal filed by its operator, Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507>.

Key issues in the lawsuit were a potential active fault near the company's Ikata nuclear power station and the risk linked to volcanic ash from a possible eruption at Mount Aso's caldera in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, some 130 kilometers from the plant.

The latest ruling was handed down by Presiding Judge Kunihiko Yokomizo. The injunction for the halt of the No. 3 reactor at the nuclear plant was issued in January 2020 by a different presiding judge at the high court in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, who said that the possibility of an active fault being near the Ikata plant's premises cannot be ruled out.

Shikoku Electric claimed in the suit that its detailed sonic probe has found that there is no active fault near the plant. The company also said that its estimate on the amount of volcanic ash from a possible Mount Aso eruption is sufficient, adding, "The safety of the nuclear reactor would not be compromised even if the amount exceeds the estimated level (in the event of an eruption)."

Local residents who sought the high court's provisional injunction in favor of the halt of the No. 3 reactor argued that Shikoku Electric's sonic probe was inaccurate and its result was incorrect, and that its volcanic ash estimate was insufficient.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]