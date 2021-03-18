Court Orders Japan Atomic Not to Operate Tokai No. 2 N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., March 18 (Jiji Press)--Mito District Court on Thursday ordered Japan Atomic Power Co. not to operate its idled Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo.

Japan Atomic Power's evacuation planning is far from enough, Presiding Judge Eiko Maeda said, handing down a ruling in a lawsuit filed by 224 plaintiffs, including those living near the plant in the village of Tokai, eastern Japan.

The company's "disaster management system is extremely insufficient and lacks safety," she also said. Japan Atomic Power plans to file an appeal.

The facility in question is the only nuclear power plant in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

In September 2018, the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that the plant meets the country's new safety standard. In November that year, the NRA approved an extension of the aging plant's operational life by 20 years.

