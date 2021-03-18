Tokyo Reports 323 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 323 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, down from 335 a week before but topping 300 for the third consecutive day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 297.1, up by 8.8 pct from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria came to 44, up by three from Wednesday.

Of the new cases, people in their 20s accounted for 65, followed by 48 in their 30s and 42 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over stood at 75.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]