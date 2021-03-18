Japan Decides to Fully End Coronavirus Emergency Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided on Thursday to fully lift its second coronavirus state of emergency without extending the measure beyond its scheduled expiration on Sunday.

The emergency, which was introduced on Jan. 8, was extended twice and now covers Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. Seven other prefectures were temporarily placed under the virus emergency as well.

"We've decided the termination as criteria were met in a stable way," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

"There are concerns about a rebound. We also need to stay on alert for the spread of variants," he said. "We'll do everything we can since we ask you all to endure restrictions."

The government is on alert for a resurgence of the virus after fully lifting the emergency, with new infection cases ceasing to decrease and even starting to increase again in some areas.

