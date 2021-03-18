Tokyo Issues Early Closure Orders in Nationwide 1st

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government Thursday ordered 27 eating and drinking establishments to shorten their operating hours, becoming the first in Japan to issue orders under a recently revised law.

The orders, based on the revised special measures law to combat novel coronavirus and other epidemics, were issued because the 27 establishments had not accepted requests to close early.

The revision, implemented in February, has enabled the country's prefectural governors to issue orders against businesses not complying with requests for coronavirus infection prevention measures, such as operating hour cuts, without legitimate reasons.

Those who do not abide by the orders will be slapped with fines of up to 300,000 yen.

When the central government declared a coronavirus state of emergency in January, Tokyo asked eating and drinking establishments and karaoke parlors to cooperate with its requests to close by 8 p.m., under Article 24 of the special law.

