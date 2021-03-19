Japan to Continue Entry Ban on Foreigners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday decided to maintain its ban on new entry by foreign nationals for a while after the planned lifting of its coronavirus state of emergency Sunday.

The decision reflected concerns over the spread of coronavirus variants.

But the government will allow entry of those coming to Japan for purposes in the public interest or those facing an emergency as exceptional cases.

As a result, up to some 2,000 people, also including Japanese expatriates and foreigners with resident status re-entering Japan, are expected to be allowed to enter the country per day.

“Japan will control the total number of people entering the country by restricting the number of flight passengers,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

