Suga Denies Considering Lower House Breakup for Now

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday he is not considering “at all” for now to break up the House of Representatives for a snap election.

His comment came at a press conference after Hakubun Shimomura, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s policy chief, said in a speech in Tokyo the same day that the prime minister may dissolve the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, after returning from his planned U.S. visit in early April.

“Containing the novel coronavirus pandemic is the top priority,” Suga said. “I believe it’s my duty to fully bring it to an end.”

But Suga also said he should think about the Lower House breakup before his current tenure as LDP president, and thus prime minister, ends in September, as the current term for members of the chamber will expire in October.

Elsewhere in the news conference, Suga expressed hopes that through the U.S. trip he can “deepen personal ties of trust with President Joe Biden and further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.”

