Japanese Lawmaker Kawai Expresses Intention to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, who is on trial for charges of campaign violations, has expressed an intention to resign from the House of Representatives, ruling party sources said Thursday.

The 58-year-old former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been elected from the No. 3 Lower House constituency in the western prefecture of Hiroshima. His successor is expected to be selected by autumn this year.

Kawai has been charged with handing out a total of 29 million yen to 100 people between March and August 2019 to ask for help in rounding up votes for his wife's campaign in a House of Councillors election.

He was released on bail on March 3. The election of her wife, Anri, was invalidated last month when she was convicted for her role in the vote-buying scandal.

