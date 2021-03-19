Suga Voices Resolve to Avoid Rebound in Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday expressed his government's resolve to prevent a rebound in new coronavirus cases, after the government decided the previous day to lift the ongoing state of emergency over the pandemic on Sunday.

"We aim to prevent a rebound definitely by fully implementing comprehensive measures," Suga told a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

The state of emergency currently covers Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Renho, acting chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, asked the prime minister whether the lifting of the state of emergency is the right decision at a time when there are signs of a rebound in new infections in Tokyo and Saitama.

"We believe it's going to be all right," Suga answered, citing a significant fall in infections from when the government declared the state of emergency in January, as well as improvement in the hospital bed situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]