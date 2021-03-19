Japan Sees 175 Coronavirus-Linked Human Rights Abuse Cases in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus-related human rights abuse cases in Japan came to 175 in 2020, the Justice Ministry said Friday.

Of them, 74 cases, making up the largest share, involved discriminatory treatment, such as inappropriate remarks against people infected with the virus and their family members, followed by 41 privacy violation cases and 32 cases of labor rights abuse, such as workplace bullying.

The overall number of human rights violation cases for which relief procedures were initiated in 2020 was down by 5,831 from the preceding year at 9,589, falling below 10,000 for the first time since the statistics started in 2001.

The ministry believes that the fall came as human rights protection organizations were unable to carry out educational activities at school and to meet with abuse victims in person for consultations due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, human rights protection organizations asked internet providers and others to delete abusive online posts based on reports from victims in a record 578 cases last year, up 46 pct from 2019, the ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]