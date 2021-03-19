Line's Servers Accessed by Engineers at Chinese Firm 32 Times

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Popular messaging app Line's servers in Japan have been accessed a total of 32 times by four engineers at a Chinese affiliate of app provider Line Corp., according to the government's Personal Information Protection Commission.

The commission's secretary-general, Yusuke Fukuura, disclosed the server accesses in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker at a House of Representatives committee meeting on Friday.

The personal data of Line users were once left available to the Chinese firm.

According to Fukuura, the app provider's parent, Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, made a report on the matter on March 8. The Chinese firm is said to have denied that it provided Line user information to the Chinese government.

