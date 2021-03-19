New Graduates’ Job-Securing Rate Falls for 1st Time in Decade

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of job-seeking university students in Japan graduating this month who had secured informal job offers as of Feb. 1 fell for the first time in 10 years, a government survey showed Friday.

The figure stood at 89.5 pct, down 2.8 percentage points from the year before, according to the joint survey by the labor and education ministries.

The fall came after airlines and other companies hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis cut back on hiring.

The year-on-year drop shrank from the previous survey taken in Dec. 1 last year. The December survey also showed a smaller decrease in the job-securing rate than in the survey before.

“Companies are starting to make up for delays in hiring activities caused by the virus crisis,” a labor ministry official said.

