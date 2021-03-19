Japan Reports 1,463 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,463 new coronavirus cases Friday, exceeding 1,000 for four days in a row.

The figure compared with 1,271 a week earlier.

There were 33 COVID-19 fatalities. The number of severely ill patients increased by five to 330.

In Tokyo, 303 new cases were recorded, surpassing 300 for the fourth straight day, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria grew by two from Thursday to 46.

