Tokyo Reports 303 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 303 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count reaching 300 for the fourth straight day.

The number of severely ill patients, recognized under Tokyo's criteria, stood at 46, up by two from the previous day.

People in their 20s accounted for 67 of the new infection cases, followed by 49 in their 30s and 38 each in their 40s and 50s. Those aged 65 or over came to 60.

