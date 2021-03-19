Half of Younger People in Japan Ignorant of "Decarbonized Society"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Half of Japanese people in younger generations are ignorant of "a decarbonized society" in which greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to net zero, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

According to the poll on climate change, conducted after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared in October last year that Japan will go carbon neutral by 2050, 53.5 pct of respondents aged 18 to 29 said they had no knowledge about it.

The ignorance rate also reached 50 pct for respondents in their 30s, while 68.4 pct of all 1,767 people aged 18 or older who gave valid responses said they know about a decarbonized society or at least know the term.

The mail survey, conducted between Nov. 5 and Dec. 20, also found that 88.4 pct of the total respondents have interests in issues related to global warming at least to some extent and that 19.1 pct have knowledge about the Paris agreement on climate change while 64.9 are only familiar with the name.

